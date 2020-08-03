FG working on access to COVID-19 vaccines

The federal government on Monday announced that it is working with the global community to ensure that Nigerians have access to the COVID-19 vaccine when available.

The Director-General of the Nigeria Centres for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu, stated this at the regular briefing of the PTF on Monday in Abuja

Ihekweazu revealed that data on research and development of a vaccine against the deadly virus by the global scientific community shows results on a possible vaccine are expected in the fourth quarter of 2020 .

The DG, while noting that a vaccine is the best weapon in taming the virus, however, stressed that equitable access is key.

He added that the centre is working together with other colleagues around the continent through the Africa CDC, to start advocating for some of the trials to be done on the continent with African institutions in the short term.

“To do this, we have to build capacity, gather sufficient data, and include African institutions in these efforts. Secondly, we have to start preparing the Nigerian population for vaccine delivery when it becomes available”, he said.

“Acess is a very key issue when it comes to vaccines, that a vaccine is developed does not necessarily translate that it will be available to those that need it the most.

“So, through the ACT accelerator, WHO is working with GAVI to ensure that vaccines are available to countries regardless of their ability to pay. It’s a work in progress and we are all working with Africa CDC and GAVI to ensure that when a vaccine becomes available, Nigeria’s can have access to it”, he added.

He also said it was important to involve the private sector and academia in vaccination manufacturing.

Ihekweazu said the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) will lead the distribution and planning.

The DG also pointed out that campaign to enlighten Nigerians on the benefit of the vaccine is important. This, according to him. Is because a small part of the population resists vaccines for different reasons.

“So, the time to start the risk communication about the benefits of the vaccine is now.

“As soon as the vaccine becomes available, it’s our responsibility collectively in preparing Nigerians for the implementation of the vaccination campaign for whatever form they take. So, it’s important that we start thinking about this”, the DG said.

Ihekweazu noted that there has been a constant increase in the number of cases, despite several interventions COVID -19 and even countries thought to have the virus under control are witnessing an increase in cases

He stressed that a vaccine is the biggest weapon to get the virus under control, and by far the most important medical tool known in history

“Vaccine development normally takes 10-20 years, but we’ve made incredible development in the last six months”, he said.

He noted that there are about 226 vaccine candidates at different stages of development and so far, early data has shown that it worked well on volunteers, but nothing is known effective it is in a large population.