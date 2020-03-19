FG orders closure of all schools in Nigeria as Coronavirus spreads

The Federal Ministry of Education has ordered immediate closure of tertiary institutions, secondary and primary schools nationwide following the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country and as part of measures to contain the spread.

This was confirmed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono.

According to a communique on Thursday, Echono who gave the order on behalf of the Education Minister, Adamu Adamu, also noted that all 104 Unity Schools in the country should close on or before the 26th of March, 2020 as a proactive step aimed at preventing the spread of the dreaded Corona virus.

“We have directed all higher institutions to close this weekend. Unity Schools that have completed their exams are to close immediately.

“Others are to hurry and close the latest on 26th March,” the statement partly read.