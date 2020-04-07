FG assures support from China will strengthen fight against Coronavirus

Following the controversy that trailed the offer of support from China, the Federal Government has again assured that support from Chinese firms would help strengthen the fight against the rampaging COVID-19 pandemic even as it called for more support.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said this during the daily briefing in Abuja on Monday, stressing that the Chinese Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) had offered to assist Nigeria with equipment and medical experts.

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had kicked against the coming of Chinese doctors and experts to Nigeria, stressing that bringing Chinese doctors into the country at this time of the global pandemic would dampen the morale of the frontline health workforce.

The SGF however, said “one major support that has attracted public commentary is the offer by CCEECC, a Chinese company to import 256 equipment and items in different quantities notable among which are 1.3 million medical masks, over 150,000 pieces of personal protective equipment as well as 50 medical ventilators.

“The CCECC has on its own suggested sponsoring public experts to help stengthen our health experts and advise on processes and procedures,” the SGF said.

He said that the support coming from the Chinese firm was a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative by CCECC, a company with aggregate business volume in excess of $10 billion in terms of infrastructure investment in Nigeria.

He added that medical experts from China were invited to come as public health experts and engineers to support Nigeria’s capacity in managing the pandemic on advisory basis when necessary.

He also disclosed that, over the weekend, the PTF also received five ambulances through the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and its partners which would be deployed for effective use immediately.

The SGF also appealed for more cooperation and information and data sharing. He added that efforts should be made not to stir unnecessary controversy on issues such as status of test results when such issues fall within the remit of the NCDC and other public health experts.

He noted that the efforts of the federal government had been receiving commendations and support from different quarters. “Last week the United Nations Secretary General singled out Nigeria for commendation in the control of COVID-19. This is a shot in the arm which will spur us to act better,” he said.

He added that the Basket Fund was one of the initiatives designed by the UN and Nigeria for finance and investment platform through which financial contributions to the multi-sectoral efforts should be made by private sector and other stakeholders.

He said, the basket will stimulate a rapid procurement of equipment and consumables, support social economic interventions for vulnerable group and some of the work the government has been doing.