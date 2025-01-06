FG tightens monitoring for China passengers after new virus breakout

Nigeria’s Federal Government will start checking passengers coming from China more carefully because of a new respiratory virus that’s causing problems there. Chinese hospitals are getting overcrowded, and people are worried about this situation.

This virus, called Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), is spreading in northern China, especially among children this winter. While nearby countries like Cambodia, Taiwan, and Hong Kong have seen a few cases, they haven’t had major outbreaks.

The Chinese authorities have noticed more HMPV cases in children under 14 in northern China. People have been sharing videos of crowded hospitals on social media, making others worried about a possible health crisis.

China is fighting back by watching case numbers and telling people to wear masks, keep their distance from others, and clean public spaces. This outbreak is happening five years after COVID-19 first appeared in Wuhan, China. The World Health Organisation says COVID-19 has infected 777 million people and killed over seven million worldwide.

While both HMPV and COVID-19 affect breathing, they’re different. HMPV usually causes milder symptoms like a cold or flu, while COVID-19 can be more serious. HMPV typically shows up in winter, like other cold viruses.

China’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, tried to calm fears on Friday, saying: “Respiratory infections tend to peak during the winter season. The diseases appear to be less severe and spread with a smaller scale compared to the previous year.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explains that HMPV can spread through coughing, sneezing, close contact, and touching infected surfaces. They state: “Symptoms commonly associated with HMPV include cough, fever, nasal congestion and shortness of breath. Clinical symptoms of HMPV infection may progress to bronchitis or pneumonia and are similar to other viruses that cause upper and lower respiratory infections. The estimated incubation period is three to six days, and the median duration of illness can vary, depending upon severity but is similar to other respiratory infections caused by viruses.”

Nigeria’s response comes from Dr John Oladejo of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, who said: “The FG will activate surveillance measures, like quarantine, for passengers coming in from China.”

The WHO is watching the situation closely and suggests that people in China get recommended vaccines, stay away from sick people, stay home when sick, get tested when needed, wear masks, ensure good airflow, and wash their hands regularly.

HMPV was first found in Pakistan in 2001, and while it has caused outbreaks in Asia, it’s new to Africa with no reported cases yet. Medical experts support Nigeria’s decision to monitor incoming travellers, saying this kind of surveillance should be ongoing.

