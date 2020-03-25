FCTA slashes passengers for taxis, buses, tricycles

As part measures towards curbing the spread of dreaded Covid-19 or coronavirus in public transportation environment of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Transportation Secretariat of the FCT Administration has directed that all Taxis shall henceforth convey only three passengers; one person in the front seat and two at the back seats.

FCTA also instructed that all buses shall convey one passenger in the front seat and two passengers on other seats with minimum contact maintained while all high capacity buses shall operate at 50% of its capacity and standing shall no longer be allowed.

According to the FCT Administration, all tricycles (where the operation is allowed) shall convey two passengers only at the back seat and only the rider in the front seat.

The Director, FCT Directorate of Road Traffic Services, Wadata Bodinga gave these directives Wednesday while addressing journalists on the preventive measures to halt further spread of COVID-19 in public transportation.

Read more: Abuja roads offices deserted over fear of coronavirus

Bodinga declared that the use of air conditioner (AC) in shared taxis and buses is discouraged in the era of COVID-19, stressing that it is an offense to admit passengers or be allowed to be conveyed in vehicles or tricycles in excess of these guidelines.

He said all transport operators should maintain a high level of cleanliness in their offices and among their staff while all parks and garages should be regularly sanitized.

The Director emphasized that: “all vehicles should be regularly cleaned and sanitized amid trips. All parks and garages should have alcohol-based sanitizers, hand washing soaps and running water for the use of passengers, drivers, and other staff.

“All vehicles should have alcohol-based sanitizers for the use of drivers, conductors, and passengers. All passengers should sanitize themselves before and after each trip. All drivers and conductors should always wear recommended nose masks while in transit.

“All commuters and passengers should maintain regular queues and orderly lines while maintaining social distancing to avoid needless contacts and struggles that might lead to altercations and spitting or droplets.

“All Taxis and Buses should keep and restock their vehicles with disposable wipes, tissues and other items for use by passengers to wipe down the car doors and other handles”.

Bodinga added that operators/companies and passengers are expected to report any suspected case of COVID-19 to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Toll Free Number: 0800 9700 0010; Whatsapp: +234 708 711 0839; SMS Number: +234 809 955 5577; Call: +234 703 670 8970.

He also said passengers are expected to report any operator or company that does not comply with these guidelines to the FCT Transportation Secretariat or call DRTS (VIO) Call Centre on 0700022852846, 07047008000, 08188889913.

The Director stressed that enforcement of these guidelines is also applicable to the operation of staff buses by governmental agencies, construction companies, and other corporate organizations.