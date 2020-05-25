Ethiopian Airline repatriates 187 Canadians from Lagos

Ethiopian Airlines has repatriated 187 Canadians from Lagos.

READ ALSO: Canada evacuation: Use of Ethiopian Airline unacceptable – House of Rep

This is also as the airline says it has not received any contract for the evacuation of Nigerians from Canada.

In a statement, Firihewot Mekonnen, the General Manager Ethiopian Airlines in Nigeria, says it is the responsibility of the Nigerian Government and its Agencies to choose Partners for such evacuation.

According to the airlines GM, “Ethiopian airlines as an airline is ready to operate any flight as an evacuation when requested by the respective government and agencies.”

Mekonnen says, Ethiopian Airlines has evacuated 187 Canadians and Resident permit holders from Nigeria on 21 May from Lagos airport on B787 to Addis Ababa onward Transfer to Canada.

She added that, “Ethiopian Airlines has been Operating Regular Flights between Addis Ababa and Toronto Canada for Years and Canadians will be Evacuated as arrangements are Ongoing.”

“As at now the Airline has already operated such flights and is having an on-going discussion to evacuate Canadians and Canada resident permit holders from Nigeria.”