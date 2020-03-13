Ethiopia records first case of Coronavirus as infection spreads

Ethiopia has confirmed its first case of the virus.

Takele Uma Banti, Mayor of Addis Ababa, confirmed that the person affected is a Japanese citizen.

The Health Ministry said on Friday that the infected person is a 48-year-old Japanese man who had arrived in the country on March 4 from Burkina Faso and was confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The ministry in a statement said that the patient is undergoing medical follow up and is in a stable condition and those who have been in contact with the man are being traced and quarantined.

Across the world, there are now over 100,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with over 4000 reportedly dead from the virus.

The number of confirmed cases has grown exponentially, forcing the World Health Organisation declare it a global pandemic.