Estate surveyors support LASG fight against Covid-19 with equipment, FM consultancy services

As the fight against coronavirus rages amid escalating and frightening daily increase in the number of confirmed cases, estate surveyors and valuers have joined the fray, supporting Lagos State government to curtail further spread of the deadly virus.

The estate professionals under the aegis of Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), Lagos State Branch, were recently at the State House, Marina, where they donated medical equipment to the state government for use by health workers who are at the forefront of the war against this invisible enemy.

The NIESV members who were received at the State House by the wife of the governor and First Lady of the state, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, donated critical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) which included 60 pieces of protective gowns for the use of medical personnel at isolation centres across the state and 100 pieces of reusable, high quality face shields.

The institution, which is fondly called the ‘The Very Branch’, also offered to support the state government in terms of facilities management (FM) consultancy services to help manage the isolation centers used for treating COVID- 19 patients.

Presenting these items to the First Lady, the branch chairman, Adedotun Bamigbola, explained that their visit was to demonstrate support for the state government and the health workers who he described as “our soldiers on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19.”

The chairman informed that the institution had been doing a lot lately to sensitize her members as well as the general public by putting out short video clips and flyers to help in spreading the message about Covid- 19 and its negative impact on human lives.

This, he explained, was for everyone to obey the social distancing rule and other safety rules and guidelines as directed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and other health agencies.

The First Lady, who represented the governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, commended the institution for the visit and generous donation towards the fight against the deadly COVID-19. She assured that the state government would not rest on her oars until a complete stop was put to the spread of the deadly virus.

Present at the meeting with the First Lady were members of the institution’s Exco and the chairman of the Welfare Sub-committee of the branch.

