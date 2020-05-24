Edo state discharges 18 more Covid-19 patients

Edo State government at the weekend discharged 18 more coronavirus (COVID-19) patients, who have tested negative for the virus.

The state governor, Godwin Obaseki, who disclosed this in his official Twitter handle, said the patients have fully recovered from the virus and have been cleared from the state’s isolation centres.

According to him, we have discharged 18 patients who have tested negative for COVID-19 from our isolation centres. This brings the total number of discharged persons to 57.

“I implore all residents to take advantage of the screening centres across the 18 LGAs to know their status,” he said.

As of May 24, Edo state has recorded 172 positive cases, six deaths, 57 recoveries, while 109 persons are active.