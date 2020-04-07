Edo records two new cases of Coronavirus, taking total to 11

Edo State Government on Monday confirmed additional two Coronavirus cases in the state, bringing the total so far to 11.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Patrick Okundia made the disclosure at a press briefing in the Government House, Benin.

Meanwhile, the state government has ordered the closure of all markets in the state.

The state deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, who announced this, said the closure will commence from Tuesday, 12 midnight (Today, April 7).

Shaibu, said the state government will take advantage of the closure to fumigate market places.

The deputy governor said markets will be moved to nearby public primary and secondary school fields.

Shaibu said the confirmed cases contracted the virus from members of their families who returned from overseas.

He said the family members had since gone back to their countries of residence.

He added that the state government had concluded plans to engage the association of tailors to mass-produce facemasks in the state.

The deputy governor made the wearing of facemask compulsory, and warned that anybody who flouted the directive would be dealt with in accordance with the relevant laws.

On her part, Faith Ireye, World Health Organisation State Coordinator, frowned at the way people disregard social distancing measure, noting that the 11 cases in the state might have spread the virus to 234 persons.