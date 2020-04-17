Edo discharges five coronavirus  patients

The government of Edo State has announced the discharge of five coronavirus patients from its isolation centres.

Governor Godwin Obaseki said the patients tested negative for the disease after a test was conducted on them twice.

“I am pleased to announce that 5 of the confirmed cases in EdoState have now tested negative twice for Covid-19. They have thus been discharged,” Obaseki said on his twitter handle.

He added that more measures will be rolled out to contain the disease.

“This bolsters our resolve to defeat this common enemy, as we roll out more measures to check the spread of Covid-19,”Obaseki said.

The state has 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and has recorded one death.

DIPO OLADEHINDE