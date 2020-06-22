Delta residents urged to emulate SSG, commissioner, go for COVID-19 test when unwell

Delta residents were on Sunday, urged to follow the example set by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chiedu Ebie and the State Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, and submit themselves to approved government hospitals for appropriate tests when they are feeling unwell.

In a statement issued in Asaba, Olisa Ifeajiaka, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Delta State Governor, said such measures would help fight the spread of the virus in the state and save more people from COVID-19-related deaths.

Ebie and Aniagwu have been at the frontline of the campaign against the virus since March when the first case was recorded in the State.

Always on duty, they wear their mouth/nose masks, observing the COVID-19 health protocols, to protect themselves against the virus, and at the same time sensitizing and enlightening Deltans on the reality of the virus and its dangers.

Just a few days after Ebie disclosed that the state government would be more aggressive with the testing and contact-tracing of those infected by COVID-19, he and Aniagwu have tested positive of the virus.

This seem to be the outcome of the aggressive testing which commenced following Shell Petroleum Development Company Limited (SPDC) and joint venture partners’ donation of PCR testing machine capable of conducting 1,000 tests daily, to the state government.

Ifeajiaka in the statement, said that Ebie and Aniagwu showed mild symptoms of the virus and consequently subjected themselves to the test.

He said that both men had been moved to an isolation centre and were stable, and responding well to treatment.

He called on residents of the state to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols as anyone, irrespective of status, could contract the virus.

“Let me advise all Deltans to, as a matter of top priority, always obey the COVID-19 protocols, which have been in public domain, so as to curb further spread of the pandemic.

“The fresh cases in our hands in Delta further testify to the fact that COVID-19 is not a scam. It is real and people should take the issues of the virus and personal hygiene seriously.

“COVID-19 is not a death sentence; so, when you begin to feel unwell, reach out to approved government hospitals for appropriate tests to be carried out.

“We can save ourselves and others from this virus if we obey all the protocols of wearing face masks, regular washing of hands in running water, use of alcohol-based sanitisers and maintaining physical-distancing while congregating in any form.

“All our hospitals and isolation centres across the state are on 24-hour alert to receive any case(s) of the Coronavirus or other health challenges,” he stated.

With Ebie and Aniagwu contracting the virus despite their observance of the health protocols, most residents are beginning to wonder how best the virus could be avoided.