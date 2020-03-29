Dangote tests Negative for coronavirus

Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, has announced that he tested Negative to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Dongote announced this on his Twitter account , “As a global citizen and business leader, I took the COVID-19 test and the result came back NEGATIVE.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly disrupted modern society, affecting our collective health and well-being.

“CACOVID (Coalition Against COVID-19) is an initiative that I am leading with other private sector leaders & our common goal is to support ongoing Government initiatives with our resources in the fight against Covid-19.

“We are in this together & I am optimistic we will overcome.”

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday revealed that Nigeria now has 97 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.

A breakdown by the NCDC indicated; Lagos – 59; FCT – 16; Ogun – 3; Enugu- 2; Ekiti – 1; Oyo – 7; Edo – 2; Bauchi – 2; Osun -2; Rivers – 1; Benue- 1; and Kaduna – 1.