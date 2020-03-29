Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.


CoronavirusLEAD STORYNews

Dangote tests Negative for coronavirus

by
Dangote tests Negative for coronavirus
Dangote tests Negative for coronavirus

Aliko Dangote,  Africa’s richest man, has announced that he tested Negative to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Dongote announced this on his Twitter account , “As a global citizen and business leader, I took the COVID-19 test and the result came back NEGATIVE.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly disrupted modern society, affecting our collective health and well-being.

“CACOVID (Coalition Against COVID-19) is an initiative that I am leading with other private sector leaders & our common goal is to support ongoing Government initiatives with our resources in the fight against Covid-19.

“We are in this together & I am optimistic we will overcome.”

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday revealed that Nigeria now has 97 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.

A breakdown by the NCDC indicated; Lagos – 59; FCT – 16; Ogun – 3; Enugu- 2; Ekiti – 1; Oyo – 7; Edo – 2; Bauchi – 2; Osun -2; Rivers – 1; Benue- 1; and Kaduna – 1.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Coronavirus: Stop all physical interviews, Oyo NUJ warns…

Coronavirus: APM Terminals’ commits N100m to contain…

1 of 9,099