COVID-19: Nigeria’s new cases sustain increase, with 675 added

New cases of the Covid-19 infections sustained their increase in Nigeria Monday, with 675 cases added, taking the country’s total to 20,919.

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said the number of patients discharged rose to 7,109, while the death toll climbed to 525.

Lagos State led in the new infections, with 288 cases, with Oyo’s 76 reports coming a distant second.

Other states and their figures were Rivers-56, Delta-31, Ebonyi-30, Gombe-28, Ondo-20, Kaduna-20, Kwara-20, Ogun-17, FCT-16, Edo-13, Abia-10, Nasarawa-9, Imo-9, Bayelsa-8, Borno-8, Katsina-8, Sokoto-3, Bauchi-3, and Plateau-2.

On the global scene, as of 3:50pm CEST, 22 June 2020, there had been 8,860,331 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 465,740 deaths, reported to WHO.