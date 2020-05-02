COVID-19: Weekly wrap-up

Nigeria recorded more than a ten-fold increase in the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) patients in the month of April.

Specifically, confirmed cases ballooned from 174 on the 1st of April to 1,932 as at midnight 30th April as the country continues to combat the deadly virus that has grinded business activities across the globe to a halt.

As at 11pm 1st of May, Nigeria has a total confirmed 2,170 people infected with the novel coronavirus; 351 have been discharged and 68 have died.

Cumulatively, Lagos has the highest number of infected people so far with 1,006 patients, out of this 225 patients have been discharged as at 1st May, the state has also recorded 21 deaths so far.

Kano State has the second highest number with 311 patients as at 1st May, overtaking the Federal Capital Territory that has 214 cases as the spread of the virus continues to take its toll on the ancient city.

According to the National Center for. Disease Control (NCDC), a total of 15,759 samples have been tested across the country.

While 67 percent of the cases are male; 33 percent are female, 31-40 year-olds are the most affected accounting for 22 percent of patients.

The NCDC activated its 18th testing laboratory at Bayero University, Kano; the second in the state.

Also during the week, the ministerial task team deployed on a fact finding mission to Kano State has provided an interim report on the needs, strengths and weaknesses in the state’s response to the outbreak. This is expected to guide the presidential task force on COVID-19 in providing additional support for the state.