Covid-19: Sanwo-Olu orders release of 209 prisoners, lifts ban on burials

The governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has signed an order for the release of 209 inmates from Correctional Centres (prisons) located within Lagos as a further measure to limit the spread of Coronavirus pandemic.

“By the power conferred on me by section 212 of the Constitution, I have just signed the release of 209 inmates from the Correctional Centres in Lagos.

“They include those above 60 years, having six months to serve out their jail terms, minor offences as well as physically and mentally challenged inmates,” said Sanwo-Olu

The governor, at a media briefing, Saturday, to update on the disease in Lagos, also lifted a ban on burials in the state, saying however, that such burial ceremonies must comply with the all Covid-19 protocols, including social distancing, wearing of face masks and not more than 20 attendees.

According to him, the decision to allow families bury their dead has been informed by congestion in mortuaries around Lagos due to the fact that there have been no burials for almost two months.

“It is important to state that the mortuaries are congested not because of Covid-19 deaths as we have only recorded 18 deaths, but because there have been no burials due to the recently celebrated Christian Lent and Easter, as well as the current lockdown.

“So, we’re appealing to families to go and claim corpses of their loved ones for burial in order to decongest the mortuaries.

“If we do not see the mortuaries decongested in two weeks, we will be forced as government to conduct mass burial,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor added that it has become compulsory for the residents to wear faces masks in public places, adding that millions of the masks are being mass produced by the government for distribution to the people.

“We should take delivery of them by tomorrow or next,” he said, noting also that the face masks present an opportunity for small businesses in the state to make money.

Sanwo-Olu, therefore, appealed to corporate organisations in the state to purchase the face masks from the producers for distribution to their staff, as the state government cannot provide for everybody.