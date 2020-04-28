Covid-19: PTF medical team arrives Kano amidst rising deaths

Amid the fear of community transmission of the COVID-19 in Kano state, a special delegation of the Presidential Task Force has arrived the state.

The delegation which is led by Nasiru Sani Gwarzo, was received at the Africa House, Government House, Kano, Tuesday, by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje. It has the mandate of carrying out the marching order given by President Muhammadu Buhari, to find out what the state needs for containing the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Speaking at the reception, Gwarzo disclosed that “The President has directed us that we must do everything possible to support, reinforce and mobilize support even beyond the nation for the state. Your Excellency, on the Special Committee sent to Kano to work with the state government are experts in public health and other areas.”

He said the experts include people like Abdussalam Nasidi, the pioneer Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and a professor of infectious diseases, Bimpe Adebiyi, who heads Department of Health Services at the federal Ministry of Health, among others.

He assured that they were not in Kano to re-invent the wheel “but we are reinforcing the wheel. We are here to support Kano team in achieving the needs that are necessary for containing the global pandemic.”

Also speaking, Nasidi said they were not in Kano to compete or to replace any existing structure, but to reinforce already existing structures in the state, insisting that “we are going to work with your team Your Excellency. We are here and we are going to work 24/7. We will always be available.”

“I am pleased for coming home, Kano, when my people need me the most. We all know that Kano is not in denial at all. The state believes that the pandemic must be fought from all angles.”

“We have the competence and understanding of the governor. What we need now is the cooperation of other people, like traditional institutions, scholars, community leaders, among others,” he assured.

On her part, Adebiyi said she was impressed about how passionate the governor is in healthcare service delivery for the state, even before the COVID-19 pandemic. She reiterated that they were not in Kano to reinvent the wheel, but in the state to work hand in hand with the state.

In his response Governor Ganduje thanked President Buhari for coming to the aid of the state at a critical time.

“He has taken the right step and there is no doubt about this. Your coming to Kano will let you know the areas that we need all the necessary intervention. Testing Centre is the nucleus of the fight against COVID-19. It is just like a heart in our body. We have to give you full cooperation. This is what we have been looking for.”

“We need more Testing Centres in the state. And the extension of Isolation Centres is absolutely necessary. Because there is this fear of community transmission. And we need more sample collection areas. In all the 44 local governments we must have multiple collection centres,” the governor said.

Ganduje requested for the provision of more Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs), adding that life insurance is absolutely necessary.

“We are also providing Palliative to our health workers; they also have families, who must also be supported.”

“We also need optimum supply of all supplies to the state. We will work together day and night. After going round with you, we will come and see where we have gaps,” he added.