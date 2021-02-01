COVID-19: PTF lists 22 LGAs in 13 states as high burden with 95% contribution

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 containment on Monday said it’s epidemiological analysis of states in the country showed 22 local governments in 13 states across the country contributes 95 percent of the coronavirus cases within the last six weeks.

The PTF at the briefing in Abuja described the states as high burdened, expressing further concern that some of the states are not reporting cases adequately despite supports from the federal government.

Muktar Muhammad, the National Incident Manager at the briefing listed the high burdened states and their local governments to include: Nassaraw, with focus on Lafia and Keffi. Plateau states with focus on North Jos and South.

Other states include Rivers, with the state capital a major high risk area. Others are: Katsina, Sokoto, Kaduna, Kaduna North and South and Chukun Local government area.

Also listed are five local governments in Lagos, although the involved local government areas were not mentioned. Alos listed were AMAC and Gwagwalada Area Council in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja. Enugu,I Lorin North and South local government also were listed.

The PTF also listed states not reporting cases adequately to include: Yobe, Jigawa, Zamfara and Kebbi states, describing them as a higher risk states.

The Task force also described Kogi state as a high risks to Nigerians which does not conduct test at all.

The Presidential tram further informed that the next list of 100 international travellers who violate international travel protocols would be published for travel restrictions and details communicated to Nigerian Immigration Service.