Covid-19: Police arraign Funke Akindele for violating social distancing directive

The police on Monday arraigned popular actress, Funke Akindele-Bello for violating the social distancing directive meant to curtail the spread of the Covid:19 pandemic.

The actress popularly known as ‘Jenifa’ was arraigned at Magistrate Court One, Ogba with a legal team from the Lagos State ministry of justice on ground to prosecute the case against her.

Funke Akindele-Bello was arrested on Sunday for violating government’s restrictions. She, alongside her husband were accused of holding a birthday party in their home with numerous guests in attendance.

The actress was one of the stars used by Dettol and the Nigerian Disease Control Centre (NCDC) to help educate the public on measures against coronavirus.