COVID-19: Oyo spent N2.8 bn in fighting against pandemic

Oyo State Government has spent N2.779 billion in the ongoing fight against COVID-19, Commissioner of Finance, Akinola Ojo disclosed in Ibadan on Tuesday.

Briefing journalists at the Governors’ Office, Agodi Secretariat, the commissioner revealed that the state

government raised N378million cash from willing donors including individuals and corporate organisations.

Ojo said the cash and materials donations received so far by the state from the various individual and corporate donors currently stands at N1.177billion adding that the Coalition Against Covid-19 (CaCovid) alone donated items to the tune of N250milion.

Flanked by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Taiwo Adisa,Ojo said the donations is still intact in the dedicated accounts but that all the expenditures so far are from the state purse.

While saying that N900 million was spent on palliatives and seedlings for affected farmers,he stated that about N370 milion was spent on the Infectious Disease Centre, Olodo.

He said N453million has been spent on security and securing the state borders on the right against covid-19, N156milliin to be paid to healthworkers, including volunteers and medical and health workers as allowances.

“The sum of N118m is given to the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan as support, N321million used in buying ambulances to support the ministry of health and N614 spent on reagents, consumables, tests and cost of treating the patients in the state” he added.

The state,he however said is awaiting financial support of N100million from Federal Government through the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).