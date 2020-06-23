COVID-19: Oyo frees nine patients as total discharged now 290

Oyo state on Monday discharged nine coronavirus patients after receiving their second NEGATIVE test results.

Governor Seyi Makinde who disclosed this via his official twitter handle said this brought the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 290.

The governor who is the state’s chairman of COVID-19 task force also revealed that the COVID-19 confirmation tests for seventy-six suspected cases came back POSITIVE.

According to him, the cases are from Lagelu (14), Saki West (12), Oyo East (9), Ido (7), Oluyole (6), Ibadan South West (6), Ibadan North (5), Ibadan South East (4), Egbeda (4), Ibadan North East (3),…

…Ibadan North West (2), Akinyele (2), Ona Ara (1) and Afijio (1) local government areas.

“So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State today is 988,” he added.

While giving updates via his twitter handle Tuesday morning, Makinde said the state had commenced the Training of Trainers (ToT) of over 300 stakeholders in the public education sector.

He stated that the move was to ensure safe learning environments as the state prepare for the phased reopening of schools, adding that the training of stakeholders in the private education sector will hold today.

The state, he further said has also commenced the #OwnYourAction campaign.

“This campaign is designed to communicate the need to break COVID-19 transmission at the grassroots level by holding every individual accountable for his/her health and that of those in their community,” he added.