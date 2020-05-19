COVID-19: Oyo confirms another 19 new cases of coronavirus in a company

Another nineteen new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in a company at Ibadan South West Local Government Area,Oyo State.

In a series of tweets on Monday night,Governor Seyi Makinde said this brings the total number of cases in the yet to be named company to 57.

With this, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Oyo has risen to 137.

Makinde, who doubles as Chairman of the Covid-19 task force in the State, said the COVID-19 confirmation tests for nineteen suspected cases came back POSITIVE.

Announcing through his official twitter handle,Makinde said “all nineteen of these cases are from the same organisation referred to in the update of May 16 and 17, 2020. So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State is 137.

“We urge the following categories of people who have not already done so, to register with the Emergency Operations Centre on 08095394000 | 08095863000 | 08078288999 | 08078288800, for the ongoing drive-through/walk-through testing at Adamasingba Stadium:

“People who believe they could have come in contact with a COVID-19 case in Oyo State; People with COVID-19 symptoms: cough, fever, tiredness, body ache and shortness of breath; Healthcare workers who have been in contact with the high-risk groups, above.

“Also, please call the Emergency Operations Centre on 08095394000 | 08095863000 | 08078288999 | 08078288800, if you find travellers from other states arriving in your community”.