COVID-19: Olu of Warri donates cow, other food items to journalists

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli has donated food items as palliatives to the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Warri Correspondent Chapel.

The items which included: a Cow; 40 bags of 10kg parboiled rice; 30 tubers of yam; a bag of beans (100kg); three 25 litres of vegetable oil and four cartons of Tin tomato paste where presented to the chapel over the weekend.

The monarch said that the gesture was to cushion the effect of the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 global pandemic on the journalists.

Recall that the Delta government had ordered the lockdown of the state with effect from April 1, 2020 as measure to tackle the spread of the global scourge.

The four weeks stay-at-home order was, however, relaxed on April 29, 2020.

The items were presented to members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm by Chief Eugene Ikomi on behalf the King.

Ikenwoli commended journalists for the unequal roles they play in educating and sensitising the public particularly at this trying times in humanity adding that they needed to be appreciated.

“It is the tradition of the Palace to reach out to people across the kingdom, whether they are natives or not. This gesture is to appreciate the Warri Correspondents chapel for their efforts in sensitising the people of Warri Kingdom during this period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Accept this token, no matter how small it may be. The love for journalists working in this kingdom is paramount is to us,” the monarch said.

Ikomi, who is the Secretary, Palace Council of Chief was flanked by Chief Winifred Agbejule and Prince Yemi Emiko at the the presentation.

The items were received by Victor Okpomor, Chairman, Warri Correspondents chapel, Mr Voke Uvwie, Akpokona Omafuaire, Emmanuel Ogoigbe among others.