COVID-19: Ogun bans gatherings of 50 people or more in public places

The Ogun State government has banned all high-density gatherings that would bring together 50 or more persons in the same place, as part of measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus, it said late Wednesday.

The gatherings include social clubs, halls, cinemas, night clubs, restaurants, cafes, and sports arenas, the government said.

This measure will be in effect for the next 30 days in the first instance, according to a press statement signed and made available to journalists in Abeokuta on Wednesday by Kunle Somorin, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The press statement says this restriction has to be enforced without prejudice to people’s fundamental rights to association and movement because the safety of our people and their welfare are priorities that cannot be toyed with.

It said the government would continue to engage all the stakeholders, including our religious leaders to sensitise the populace on the need to maintain social distance and collective effort to combat the pandemic.

It said Government would continue the surveillance initiatives and intensify sensitisation on COVID-19. This is more so given the peculiarity of its location as the Nation’s Gateway State and its industrial capital. Our epidemiologists and other health workers are working round the clock with the Federal agencies and international development agencies to stop the spread of coronavirus.

In view of the recent confirmed cases in the country, Governor Abiodun reassures the populace that it would do everything possible to ensure that the state is prepared at all times to respond appropriately.

The government further encouraged people to maintain a high level of suspicion and report any suspected case to the appropriate authorities.