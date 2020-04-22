COVID-19: Nosak Group supports Lagos with medical supplies

Nigerian business conglomerate, Nosak Group, has donated basic essential medical supplies to the Lagos State government in support of the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation is part of the group’s desire to support the government and the people of Lagos, especially at a critical time like this when the world is battling the spread of the virus.

“As an organisation, it is in our culture to identify with the government and the people of the state in times like this with the donation of basic medical supplies in support of the efforts put in place to manage the medical crisis from COVID-19, which has affected our usual activities”, said Kenneth Adejumoh, the corporate communications manager for Nosak Group, while presenting the donation at the office of the permanent secretary, Lagos State Primary Health Care Board.

According to Adejumoh, the state government must be commended for its swiftness in managing the pandemic and showing the ability to curtail the spread of the virus.

Adejumoh opined that the medical teams have shown a can-do spirit, which according to him is yielding results with the growing number of recoveries in the state.

“From the confirmation of the index case, the government has demonstrated the highest level of responsiveness and capabilities to curtail the virus from spreading,” Adejumoh stated.

Aina Olugbemiga Ayoola, the permanent secretary, Lagos State Primary Health Care Board, while receiving the items on behalf of the state government commended Nosak Group for the support, saying, “The donations will go a long way to combat the virus and with all hands on deck, we will prevent further spread of the virus in the state.”