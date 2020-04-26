Covid-19: No diversion of palliative items in FCT, says Aliyu 

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister of State, Ramatu Aliyu has explained that contrary to allegations in some quarters, there was no diversion of palliative items in the nation’s capital.

Aliyu gave this explanation at the weekend while fielding questions from journalists during the inspection of palliative items for Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT.

She said that diversion of materials occurred in private organizations that came to carry out their own civic responsibility to the people, not the FCT Administration team.

The Minister argued that with the composition and structure of the FCT Covid-19 palliatives monitoring team, it would be impossible for any diversion to take place.

Aliyu noted that all the stakeholders including representatives of the youths, women, political and religious leaders are involved in the monitoring and distribution of the palliative items.

“I will be very clear with you: it is not possible with this team, except we are not Nigerians that took an oath and pledged to Nigeria our nation to be faithful, loyal and honest, to serve Nigeria with all our strength.

“I want to put it to you that the composition of this team is so strong across the 62 wards of the six area councils of the territory. It is not possible for all of them to unite with 10 men each from all the stakeholders to team up together to divert palliative items.

“I have to trace issues of diversion I heard about, only to discover that it is a private organisation that just came to carry out their own civic responsibility and not our own team. And I know I will still put it to you that there is no diversion that will be accommodated.

“For a diversion to succeed with the entire structure put in place, that means the police might have been compromised; the DSS might have been compromised, and all other critical stakeholders might have been compromised because in each ward you have representatives of these groups. I want to put it to Nigerians that this exercise is as transparent as possible and there is also the Call Centre toll free line for any complain.

“I most sincerely apologise to the entire members of Gwagwalada area council and on behalf of my team to take responsibility for the delay. We were ready yesterday but we have to come to a halt because the transport organisations almost held us to a ransom. I will tell you again that on behalf of the FCT Administration, we will take responsibility”, the Minister said.

Receiving the items, Chairman of Gwagwalada Area Council, Adamu Danze, assured the Minister the distribution of the palliative items would be judiciously done, emphasizing that all the Councilors representing the various wards have been briefed on the modalities of distribution to the vulnerable in the communities.