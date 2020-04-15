Covid-19: NMA confirms death of doctor at LUTH isolation centre

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has confirmed the death of Chugbo Emeka, a medical doctor, at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

Emeka, according to NMA died on Wednesday at the LUTH Covid-19 isolation treatment ward, where he was on admission.

The death of the medical doctor brings to eight the number of coronavirus related deaths in Lagos State since the outbreak of the disease.

“Until his death, he was a private medical practitioner who was exposed to a confirmed case of Covid-19.

“We condole with his immediate family and members of the medical community for this painful loss,” the NMA said.

Joshua Bassey and Anthonia Obokoh