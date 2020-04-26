COVID-19: Nigeria desperately needs more test kits – NCDC DG

The Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday said Nigeria is in desperate need of more RNA extraction kits, a critical part of diagnostic tests for COVID-19.

Chikwe Ihekweazu disclosed this through his official Twitter handle specified the RNA kits needed, which are ttal viral RNA extraction kits (preferably spin column and with a lysis buffer).

The DG also specified the manufacturers of the product, they are Qiagen, ThermoFischer, SeeGene, Inqaba, LifeRiver etc.

His tweet reads “We’re desperately looking for more RNA extraction kits as we expand #COVID19 testing Product.

“Total viral RNA extraction kits (preferably spin column and with a lysis buffer) Manufacturers: Qiagen, ThermoFischer, SeeGene, Inqaba, LifeRiver etc.

The following email address was provided in the tweet ncdclabnetwork@ncdc.gov. ng

Godsgift Onyedinefu, Abuja