Covid-19: Kano enlists support of traditional rulers in tackling community transmission

The Kano state government has enlisted the support of traditional rulers in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic by helping to educate the residents of the state on protocols that will prevent the spread of the disease.

The move was part of the outcome of a public engagement between Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, representatives of the Ministerial Task Force on Covid-19, and Emirs of Kano, Bichi, Rano, Karaye and Gaya, held at Government House, Kano, on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Ganduje disclosed that the meeting was initiated as an avenue to rub minds with the traditional rulers, and other stakeholders, so as to generate workable ideas to effectively curtail the Covid-19 pandemic.

He expressed delight that the stakeholders have been working together seamlessly since the advent of the pandemic, noting that there was the need to continue to work closely as the fight against the pandemic is now at its critical stage.

“With this meeting with all Emirs, I know we are talking to all the District Heads (Hakimai), all Village Heads (Dakatai), all Ward Heads (Masu Unguwanni), Imams and community leaders. And I know that with this strategy, the task of strengthening our weapons against the disease is assured,” the governor said.

“I believe this is why this and similar meetings are absolutely necessary. It is necessary also to double our public campaign efforts. As it is well-known that this pandemic is affecting the practice of our religious obligations, our economy, our culture as well as our social settings, the meeting is to find the way to mitigate the effects of the disease on the people and the state,” Governor Ganduje stated.

He pointed out that the fight against the pandemic would only be won when people cooperate with government and health practitioners, adding that the role of the traditional rulers at this material time in the fight is very imperative.

The governor used the occasion to brief the royal fathers of the steps taken so far by his administration and the federal government to curtail the disease, adding that a 4-Point Action Plan has been designed which will be translated into Hausa Language for the purpose of educating the residents of the state, particularly, those at the grassroots.

Governor Ganduje revealed that the Action Plan will be made available to all the Emirates for a step-by-step approach to dealing with the global pandemic.

In his remarks the Chairman of the State Council of Emirs, the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, who spoke on behalf of all other Emirs, expressed their unflinching support to all policies and the Action Plan in place for fight the disease.

“We are certain that this disease is very real, and we are going to do our best to make people understand why we must all join hands together to fight it. And we want to assure Your Excellency that the Action Plan will be fully followed.

“This meeting, Your Excellency, has empowered, and made us more courageous in supporting your government in the fight against the global pandemic. This is not only encouraging, but a symbol of good, responsive and responsible leadership,” the Emir of Kano said.

Bayero then expressed the appreciation of the Emirates to the governor for his quest to break the transmission of the disease in the state.