COVID-19 in Nigeria: Time to think globally and act locally

The coronavirus (COVID-19) has exposed the fragility of the public health system of many countries. The global pandemic has precipitated fundamental disruptions that will change forever the ways in which many things are done in the world. Nigeria is not left out.

For Nigeria to handle COVID-19 successfully, especially in view of Nigeria’s weak public health system and paucity of funds, I need to make two overriding points: the need to depart from international strategy by developing a Nigerian Strategy in managing COVID-19 and diversification of the economy in view of dwindling oil revenue.

On the need for a Nigerian Strategy on COVID-19, I call on the Federal Government to interrogate available quinine medications and to engage Nigerian virologists & infectious diseases specialists, public health professionals and Traditional & Herbal medicine institutions with a view to exploring local Nigerian solutions to COVID-19. This approach will also help to enhance the capacity of Nigerian Specialists. This is in line with the policy of promoting and utilising local content. I also call on the Federal Government to develop a decentralidsed strategy for COVID-19 by delegating and assigning some responsibility to state governments.

It is gratifying to note that the Federal Government has already initiated some measures including a lockdown policy. While commending the Federal Government for the COVID-19 measures taken so far, I am concerned with the sustainability of the lockdown policy in view of lack of social welfare system and scarce financial resources.

The strategy for diversifying the economy has been urgent and very important as part of the post COVID-19 economic strategy. To this end, there is need to strengthen the agricultural and manufacturing sectors. The National Trade and Transportation policies need to be adopted, and so is the need for the enactment of trade remedy legislation. Nigeria also must take issues relating to digital economy seriously. A well developed digital economy will not only create millions of jobs, improve citizens` taxable income, and generate revenue for government, which directly increases government spending power. The Federal Government must ensure the implementation of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy Document 2020-2030.

I conclude by stating that the time has come for the Federal Government of Nigeria to adopt the policy of thinking globally and acting locally in solving the COVID-19 problem. What we need is home-grown Nigerian solution independent of the efforts being made in developed countries. While the West has the resources for a total lockdown we must adopt our Nigerian COVID-19 Strategy to suit local and Nigerian situation.

Olisa Agbakoba

Agbakoba, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), writes from Lagos