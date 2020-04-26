COVID-19: Ikpeazu declares dusk-to-dawn curfew in Abia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state has imposed 6.00pm to 6.00am curfew in the State from Sunday, April 26, 2020. This is to enable expedited contact tracing related to the two index cases, as well as ensure enforcement of the subsisting lockdown in the state. The Governor also warned all local government transition council chairmen to ensure total compliance with the curfew within their respective areas or risk immediate suspension from office. He further directed that enforcement agents should ensure defaulters of the lockdown directive are taken to the mobile courts for prosecution.

Ikpeazu explained that these and other measures have become necessary in the light of the threat posed to the people of the state by the outbreak of COVID-19 and called for understanding from citizens as the government will spare no effort in protecting the people, however daunting it may be.