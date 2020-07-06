COVID-19: FG fixes WAEC Aug. 4 to Sept. 5

Federal Government on Monday announced that the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) Senior School Certificate Examinations will start from 4th August and end on the 5th of September, 2020.

Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, stated this at the Monday briefing of the Presidential Tasks Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.

He announced that a total of 19,159 registered centres have been set aside for the exams, adding the Ministry of Environment is already working on how to fumigate these centres ahead of the examinations.

The minister disclosed that the local timing will be published after concluding stakeholder meeting tomorrow (Tuesday) with Nigerian Centre for Disease Control and the Nigerian Union of Teachers.

He also informed the National Examinations Council (NECO) registration will continue and students should get on with their registrations

This is as Federal Government has barred escorts of governors, ministers, National Assembly members and of other very important personalities from accessing the protocol wing of the airports as flight resumes.

The PTF also expressed worries over the high rate of infections amongst top government officials, which it said has the potential of negatively affecting governance.

This is coming against the backdrop of recent reported cases of the COVID-19 infections amongst governors of Delta, Oyo, Benue, Ondo, Abia and Ebonyi.

“Of recent, we have witnessed a high rate of positive cases especially among people in authority. This has a direct impact on governance and security of our nation,“ Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, noted.

The PTF chairman, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, urged Nigerians to observe “vigilance and care, irrespective of status”.

“This virus does not discriminate and the PTF shall keep sustaining its sensitisation messaging,” he said.

He announced that the PTF has expanded the capacity and opportunities for testing, with the opening of 40 laboratories and creation of more testing centres including some certified private sector medical facilities.

“I therefore encourage all Nigerians to get tested to enable us fight this pandemic,” he said.

The PTF also announced moves to work with security agencies for the enforcement of the use of face masks.

The PTF chairman stated that the team had meetings with heads of security agencies as part of plans to enforce face mask usage.

“This morning, the PTF met with the heads of security and defence agencies to review and chart a refined course in view of the fact that COVID-19 is a global health, and socio-economic and security issue and Nigeria must continue to evolve new strategies peculiar to her environment , even while working within global prescriptions,” he said.

The National Coordinator of PTF, Sani Aliyu, announced that the PTF would like to see religious and traditional institutions incorporate life-saving health advisories into their mesages to their worshippers and community members.

This, he said, should be considered at every prayer session.