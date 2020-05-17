Covid-19: FCTA extends palliatives to NAPTIP

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has extended the distribution of palliatives to National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Person (NAPTIP), to cushion the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic it’s operations.

The items donated included 20 bags of 50kg rice, 100 cartons of noodles, 20 cartons of hand sanitizers, 3 packs of hand gloves, 5 cartons of maggi seasoning and 50 packs of spaghetti.

Presenting the items to the management of NAPTIP, led by its Director General, the FCT Minister of State, Ramatu Aliyu, identified NAPTIP as an organisation that tackles one of the very serious challenges of child abuse among vulnerable families in the country.

Aliyu also said the gesture was to cushion the effect of sit-at-home directive among the vulnerable members of the society under the purview of the management of NAPTIP, noting that the activities of the organisation in curbing child and human rights abuse stands out.

“While welcoming the D.G NAPTIP and her management team, we want to also appreciate them for the wonderful work they are doing in various communities. NAPTIP happens to be an organisation that tackles one of the very serious challenges we have as regards the vulnerable groups of the society facing girl child and women’s rights abuse.

“Even though we are yet to form the critical mass that is required to support this organisation in the fight against the anomaly, NAPTIP still stands out in this country. And we know under her purview, are these vulnerable ones of both sex and age.

“On this note we appreciate and extend the palliative distribution to the vulnerable ones under your purview for we know they are not captured by the Area Councils. We have also identified other groups that are not captured in the Area Councils list and I can assure you that palliative items would be extended to them because no segment of the society will be left out”, the Minister said.

Receiving the items on behalf of the management staff, the Director General of NAPTIP, Julie Okah-Donli, thanked the FCT Administration for recognising the role of NAPTIP in the society and assured that the items would be distributed to the affected members.