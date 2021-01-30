COVID-19: Dubai bans passengers who transited via Nigeria in last 14 days

Dubai has announced that no passenger may enter the city from any other country or station if they have visited or transited via Nigeria in the last 14 days.

The United Arab Emirates city insists that passengers travelling to Dubai from Nigeria must travel directly.

In a travel protocol update to passengers dated January 29, Dubai airport advised that effective February 1, certain conditions must be met for travel from Nigeria.

“All departing passengers from Nigeria to Dubai are required to obtain negative COVID-19 certificate. The PCR must be conducted within 72 hours of the date of departure,” the protocol said.

“All passengers are required to conduct a rapid COVID-19 test and obtain a negative result within four hours of their departure time,” it said.

Stakeholders say the airport rapid test has to be done by the airline.