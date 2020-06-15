Covid-19 donations reach 1.68bn in 2 months- AGF

The Federal Government has announced that a total of N1.68bn was received as COVID-19 eradication support donations from April 1 to May 31, 2020 through designated commercial banks accounts and the CBN/TSA.

This was contained in a public notice on the details of the donations received through DMBs and CBN/TSA signed by the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris FCNA.

“It could be recalled that recently the Federal Government, through the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, opened commercial banks accounts, in addition to the CBN/TSA account, through which donations to support the eradication of the COVID-19 in Nigeria could be made to ensure effective and efficient coordination and management of the funds”.

A breakdown of the total sum received from the inception of accounts on 1st April 2020 to 31st May, 2020, indicated that a total donation of N792,121,613.89 was received from 1st April to 8th May, 2020, while N 897,635,875.98 was received from 9th May to 31st May, 2020.

“From the N 897,635,875.98 received from 9th May to 31st May 2020, the total amount received through Commercial Banks was N710,076,331.60, while the total received through CBN/TSA was N187,559,544.38”.

“From 9th May to 31st May 2020, the sum of N100,005,000.00 was received through Zenith Bank, N507,753,731.60 was received through First Bank, N2,210,100.00 was received through Access Bank and N100,107,500.00 was received through GT Bank”.