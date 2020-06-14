COVID-19: FCTA shutdown Jabi Lake Mall after Marley held concert

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Ministerial Task Team on Covid -19 on Sunday closed down the popular Jabi Lake Mall for violating the Presidential Task Force and FCT Administration directives on the ban on public and social gatherings as well as the dusk to down curfew put in place to contain the spread of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

This action was sequel to the decision of the management of the Jabi Lake Mall to permit a concert by its customer, Naira Marley and carried out business activities beyond the official hours approved by the authorities in the second phase of COVID-19 lockdown.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja after sealing the Mall, Leader of the Ministerial Enforcement Task Team on COVID-19 Restrictions, Ikharo Attah lamented that despite many warnings from the presidential Task Force and the FCT Administration on guide lines to operate the management of Jabi Lake encouraged mass gathering.

Attah disclosed that the Administration has secured a judgement from a Mobile Court headed by a Magistrate, Idayat Akonni who sat in the Mall’s premises in Jabi to seal up the place for two weeks for defaulting the COVID-19 protocols.

The Leader explained that the seal up order was necessitated by the unlawful and embarrassing event at the mall Friday night.

On whether the FCT Administration would declare Marley wanted, Attah said: “He flew in to Abuja Friday from Lagos and returned back same day to the nations former Capital City. We are convinced that the Lagos State Government which had in recent past had unpleasant experience with the artiste will do the needful since he also breached the inter state travel ban which applies to Lagos State”.