COVID-19: Churches reopen partially in Kwara

Some churches in Kwara State on Sunday reopened for worship, while others remained closed.

This followed the state government’s directive on Wednesday that worship centres could reopen as from Friday June 5, 2020 on the condition that they satisfy certain criteria already agreed with various religious umbrella bodies in the state,

Churches like Saint Barnabas Cathedral Ilorin; Powerful Prayer Bible Church; Winner’s Church and others, opened for worship and complied with the COVID-19 safety measures in their worship centres.

Some of these safety protocols include provisions for hand washing, hand sanitizers, infrared thermometer, wearing of face masks, keeping social distancing, and others.

Meanwhile, some churches like Baptist and Cherubim and Seraphim churches, among others remain closed, apparently because they could not meet some of the directives demanded by the government.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, the Bishop, Kwara Diocese of Anglican Communion, Rt. Revd Sunday Timothy Adewole said the country was not out of the woods, adding that there is a need to observe all guidelines associated with the virus.

Adewole advised that churches and mosques should continue to pray to God to heal the land.

Also speaking, the General Overseer, Powerful Prayer Bible Church, Rev. Noah Adeosun, said there is a need to learn lessons from the virus outbreak, turn a new leaf and move closer to God, adding that the country is not out of the woods yet.

“There is a time for everything. What are we learning in this era? I know for sure that very soon everything will be over. However, there is the need for personal hygiene. We also need to put social life aside and get closer to God, sanctify your heart”, he said.

The government had warned that the concession for churches and mosques to reopen did not mean that the state has flattened the curve of transmission of COVID-19 pandemic.