Covid-19 cases detected at iSON centre Ibadan

Some workers at iSON’s Ibadan centre have been detected positive for Coronavirus and others with suspected risk have been placed in isolation under the supervision of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

iSON Xperiences is a leading customer experience provider that operates contact centres and customer care processes from two centres in Ibadan and one in Ilorin for telecom service providers in Nigeria. The company has presence in 15 countries across Africa, employing over 10,000 people.

As of the time of filing this report, BusinessDay has been unable to ascertain the exact number of covid-19 positive cases in the customer care centre.

However, iSON says it implemented strict Covid19 pandemic preventive measures including social distancing norms, Covid awareness campaigns for employees, mandatory use of sanitizer and masks, temperature checks, general health check at the in-house clinic based on WHO guidelines.

The company has now closed its office premises for thorough disinfection, as it works towards minimising the spread of the disease.

“We have ensured contact centre services are available on a 24/7 basis with additional work from home customer service advisors activated and maintained ‘Business as Usual’ for us as well as for our customers,” the company stated.

“Together with the authorities, we will ensure the full return of our employees to good health for their eventual resumption back at work.

“We thank Oyo State Governor’s Task Force, NCDC and our Clients for their invaluable support in handling the unprecedented situation,” it said in a statement sent to BusinessDay.