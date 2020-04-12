COVID-19: Anglican Church donates relief materials to Lagosians

The Diocese of Lagos, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) has donated some relief materials to support government’s effort at alleviating the economic impact of COVID-19, on the back of the nationwide sit-at-home order called by President Muhammadu Buhari to curtail the spread of the virus.

“We deem it necessary, as a Diocese to lend our own support for the laudable efforts of the government to cushion the unsettling effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on many families in Lagos State,” said Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye, the Diocesan bishop and missioner, Diocese of Lagos, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion.

The Lagos bishop equally commended the Lagos State government on measures taken to limit the spread of COVID-19, since the outbreak of the virus in Lagos. “A great leader is known during the time of crises; you have demonstrated an uncommon leadership strait,” said Olumakaiye.

The clergyman stated that apart from the N5million already paid by the province into the designated account provided by the government, the diocese is donating various food and other essential items directly to the weak and vulnerable in the state coupled with medical supplies to support the state in the fight against the pandemic.

“We want to assure you that we are not just supporting you physically, our prayers are assured and we know that we will overcome this challenge soonest,” he stated.

Segun Oladehinde, senior secretary, Diocese of Lagos, said the initiative is to identify with the state government’s effort in alleviating the unavoidable seat at home order and its consequences on many families and businesses in the state.

“As a caring organisation we realised that we cannot be indifferent to the plight of many challenged masses of the state, which is why the diocese partnered with many other well-meaning Nigerians who have previously done it: we are trying to stretch out a hand of kindness to those who ordinarily will not have anyone to care for them,” he stated.

According to Oladehinde, the church is hopeful that the lockdown will not be elongated, hence it intend reaching out to about 1000 families across the state with the first installment of the relief materials.

“…If we have a church in a place, it is the responsibility of the church to attend to every resident irrespective of their religion, because the church is a living organisation,” said Oladehinde stating that individual priests in each of the parishes under the diocese are expected to deliver the relief items at the door steps of each beneficiary.

Items donated by the diocese includes 500 bags of 12.5kg rice; 500 bags of 5kg rice; 450 bags of 2kg garri; 20 bags of 50kg rice; 43 cartons of different sizes of vegetable oil; 28 bags of sugar; 20 cartons of spaghetti; 50 cartons of noodles; 9 cartons of Macaroni; 34 cartons of milk; 25 cartons of beverage (Milo and Ovaltine); 75 cartons of sanitizer and medical kits.

SEYI JOHN SALAU