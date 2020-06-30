COVID-19: Akeredolu directs cabinet members, political aides to undergo compulsory test

Governor Akeredolu added that all his political aides and others who might have had contact with him to go on compulsory test.

Akeredolu, gave the directive in a statement made available to journalists in Akure on Tuesday through his Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo.

According to him, there is nothing to fear; and no component of Government business will be adversely affected within the period of his self-isolation.

The statement added, “following constant exposure to visitors well as the flurry of visitors arising from the pressure of official functions and responsibilities, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN decided to subject himself to COVID-19 test. As you all know, the result has come out positive even as Mr Governor waited no time disclosing his status.

“Flowing from the above, Mr. Governor has resolved to self-isolate in line with accepted global standards in respect of COVID-19 protocols. This becomes necessary in order to ensure a proper determination and direction of focus.

“Mr. Governor trusts in God that all will be well even as he seeks the prayers of all and sundry during this period. It must be noted, however, that the decision by the Governor to go into self isolation is voluntary and clearly depicts the need for transparency as we confront the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In this regard, Mr. Governor calls on all to be steadfast and remain committed to his or her assigned official responsibilities.

“Specifically, Mr. Governor calls on his Campaign Team to continue with all planned events and itineraries as regards the Re-run Project. We shall win and win big.”