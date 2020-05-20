Covid 19: ACWCCD donates preventive items to Taraba  IDPs

The Alheri Centre for Women and Child Care Development (ACWCCD), a Jalingo-based nongovernmental organisation has distributed Covid-19 protective items to five IDP camps located in the Taraba State capital.

Some of the items distributed to the camps includes facial masks, big plastic buckets for water, detergents among many other items.

The centres visited other IDP camps such as Koffai, Mayo Dassa, Howai and Jauro Gwasi camps, all in Jalingo.

Delivering the Items on Wednesday, Eglah Ibrahim, Chief Executive Officer of the NGO said that enlightenment campaign against the disease was crucial to the survival of women and children.

Ibrahim said that her organization found it expedient to identity with women and children who were internally displaced.

She urged them to maintain hygiene practices to avoid contact with the disease.

The chief executive officer advised them to maintain social distance, regular hand washing and use of face mask.

Ibrahim also corrected the notion in some quarters that coronavirus was a disease for the rich and urbanites.

She said that the disease was not a respecter of age, status and or class, urging them to maintain serious hygiene practices.

While receiving the items on behalf of the IDPs, Danlami Gwalum Coordinator of Nukkai camp thanked the NGO for their kind gesture.