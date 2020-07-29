COVID-19: Abiodun says 1,054 discharged out of 1,318 confirmed cases in Ogun

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state has declared that a total of 1,054 patients had been discharged out of the 1,318 cases of Coronavirus pandemic recorded in the last five months and 224 are receiving medical attention while 23 deaths were recorded during the period under review.

The governor said that students of terminal class of senior secondary school would resume on August 4th, 2020 across Ogun state in preparation for the West African School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) amid strict COVID-19 protocols, including provision of isolation centres and infrared thermometers, handwash basins, decontamination of schools, usage of face masks, among others.

Speaking in Abeokuta on the update and efforts to combat COVID-19 in the state, Governor Abiodun noted that the worship centres such mosques and churches would be reopened tentatively, on 14th August, 2020 with strict set of guidelines which the worship expected to comply with as failure to observe such guidelines could lead to abrupt and forceful closure of such worship centres.

He said, “As at the same 26th July, COVID-19 figures in Ogun State are: we have screened over 10,000; we have also tested 5,611 people; we have 1,318 confirmed cases; out of which 1, 054 have been successfully treated; but, I must also say that we have regrettable cases of 23 fatalities; while we still have 224 receiving medical attention. We will continue to intensify efforts and enlarge our screening capacity so that we can identify infected people for prompt treatment and resultantly flatten the curve.

“We are happy that the Federal Government and the external examination bodies, especially the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC), have agreed on resumption dates and dates of examination especially for the exit classes.

“Therefore, in line with the Federal Government resolutions, exit classes, that is – strictly SS3 only (public or private schools) – will resume classes on Tuesday, 4th August, 2020. Then, there will be a 2-week revision classes to prepare the SS3 students for the commencement of the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) slated to start on Monday, 17th August, 2020.

“In readiness for this, we are putting in place facilities to meet COVID-19 preventive criteria. Amongst others: A mandatory virtual training on prevention of Covid-19 for our school Administrative Heads and teachers. Decontamination of the schools; Teachers are being trained as first line responders.

“Others are the Establishment of sick bays/ isolation rooms in each school. Provision of face masks. Provision of infrared thermometers. Provision of adequate supply of running water. Provision of veronica buckets. There are additional requirement for boarding schools, which the ministry of Education, Science and Technology will communicate to schools with boarding facilities before operating the facilities.

“These measures are also applicable to all private schools operating in Ogun State. As a matter, it should be noted that any School, whether private or public, that fails to comply with these guidelines will not be allowed to reopen.

“We now have Guidelines for the reopening of our worship centres jointly developed and agreed with our religious leaders. This was finalised after collaborative and inclusive meeting with the religious institutional representatives and made available on Monday, 27th July, 2020. It is in our collective interest to fully comply with the Guidelines so that, together, we can further flatten the curve of this pandemic.

“Friday, 14th August, 2020, has been tentatively fixed for the reopening of worship centres. We urge our religious leaders to ensure that they abide by the measures mutually agreed upon and rolled out. As Government, we will not hesitate to impose severe sanctions, including, but not limited to lockdown, on any Worship Centre that fails to comply with the laid down guidelines. It is important to note that all religions make provision for obedience to God and the authorities of the land.

“Wearing of face masks in the public is now compulsory. Therefore, I hereby invoke powers conferred on me by Regulation 7 of the Infectious Diseases (Emergency Prevention) Regulations No. 2 of 2020 (the Regulations), made pursuant to section 33 of the Public Health Law of Ogun State (the Law), to mandate the compulsory wearing of face masks by all persons in public as part of measures to prevent the rapid spread of the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

“Failure to do so is punishable by up to six months’ imprisonment under Regulation 8 of the Regulations and section 68 of the Law.”