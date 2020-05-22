COVID-19: 27 of the new cases in Oyo from iSON, says Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde said that 27 of the 28 cases recorded in the state on Thursday are again from the company, ISON Xperiences in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital

Makinde who is the Chairman of Oyo State Taskforce on Coronavirus said this brings the total confirmed cases in the organisation to 105.

According to the Governor who posted the update on his official Facebook page, the COVID-19 confirmation tests for twenty-eight suspected cases came back positive.

“Twenty-seven are from iSON Xperiences and the last case is from Akinyele local government area. So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State is 190.

“Let me reassure you, as Head of the Task Force, that we are doing everything in our power to contain the spread of this disease, given the recent increase in numbers.

“The upside is that majority of the COVID-19 cases in Oyo State have relatively mild or no symptoms. This means that with the proper management of cases that we have put in place, they will recover without any complications.

Makinde stated that “the downside is that when people are asymptomatic, they can easily spread the virus unknowingly. This is why we all must play our roles by adhering to guidelines on frequent hand washing with soap and water, physical distancing and the use of face mask in public places.

“But We will continue to deploy all resources at our disposal to ensure that the virus is contained in Oyo State. Together, we can fight this pandemic” he added