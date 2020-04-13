Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Coronavirus vaccines in development hit 70 globally

Seventy coronavirus vaccines are in development globally, with three already being tested in human trials, the World Health Organization said.

The furthest along in the clinical process is an experimental vaccine developed by Hong Kong-listed CanSino Biologics Inc. and the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology, which is in phase two.

The other two being tested in humans are treatments developed separately by U.S. drugmakers Moderna Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., according to a WHO document.

 

