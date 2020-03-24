Coronavirus: uLesson reviews price downwards to help more students learn from home

uLesson, a learning app designed to help African students use digital tools for learning has reviewed its prices downwards to accommodate more students who will be at home during this period of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The price review, which was made known by Sim Shagaya, chief executive officer of the company, was driven by the desire to help more students have access to the app’s rich curriculum-relevant content even while at home and to encourage families to adhere to government regulations to stay at home.

“It is unfortunate that the world is experiencing such a crisis causing children to be out of school. While many of us can carry on our work remotely, our kids’ do not have access to school or home tutors,” Shagaya said in an emailed message. “We recognise that parents and guardians may be anxious about having to halt the education of their kids.”

uLesson has reviewed the cost of its product downward and introduced a N5000 stream-only access to the full senior secondary school library for one term (ending August 31st).

The N29, 500 package which comes with the pack (dongle and SD card) has also been reduced to N24,500. “We have also worked to ensure that you do not spend more than N100 on data monthly using uLesson. We are committed to helping to ease the disruption resulting from necessary school closures and believe our service can be of tremendous value to learners,” Shagaya said.