Coronavirus: Two indigenous companies partner to boost local production of medical PPE

Two Nigerian companies, Xirea Apparel and Buphalo Active Gear, have announced their collaboration as part of efforts aimed at boosting local capacity for the production of medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to combat COVID-19 and other communicable diseases.

Obinna Eneh, founder of Xirea Apparels, who made this known, said that the local production capacities of both companies had been ramped up for items such as certified disposable coveralls, medical/surgical scrubs and caps, surgical masks and other garments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Buphalo’s certified disposable coveralls and other items are manufactured in Xirea’s world-class factory located at Trans-Amadi, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

According to Eneh, “the world as we know it has irreversibly changed as a result of this pandemic. It is heart-warming to see corporations, government agencies and individuals unite to battle the spread of the Coronavirus.”

“To play our part, Xirea Apparels has retrofitted and dedicated four production lines to the local production of medical PPE

“Local production capacity will be ramped up for the following items in response to the COVID-19 pandemic: certified disposable coveralls, medical/surgical scrubs and caps, surgical masks and other miscellaneous garments.

“During this pandemic we have converted all our production lines to produce the Buphalo BDC-13 disposable coveralls in Nigeria. Our daily production capacity is between 2,000 to 5,000 coveralls. We can produce 2,000 scrubs/caps and 10,000 masks daily,” Eneh said.