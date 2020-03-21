Coronavirus: Taraba government shuts down worship centres, Orders closure of schools, recreational centers

Taraba state Governor, Darius Ishaku on Saturday ordered immediate closure of worship centers, schools with a ban on all social gathering of more than 20 persons.

This directive is part of the governor’s precautionary steps for the people against the deadly global pandemic, Coronavirus.

The governor gave the order in a state-wide broadcast from Jalingo, and said that social gathering of more than (20) persons should henceforth not be allow to hold in order to prevent the pandemic in the state.

The governor also advised the people of the state to avoid body contacts like, handshaking, hugging and even kissing as they are most easiest way to contact the disease as identify by medical research.

He also ordered that all recreational centers like, beer joints and restaurants should close at or before 7pm.

“I hereby direct that all recreational centers, beer parlours worship centers, schools should be shut down. All social gatherings of more than 20 people should be avoided. Yo can go to the markets but however maintain social distance.

” All Public and private institutions including primary, secondary and Tertiary institutions are to close down on or before 24th March, 2020. All the institutions are hereby advised to use the few days’ notice and make adjustments in their academic calendars to ensure compliance.

“You are to obey the executive order as part of measures to check /curb the contact and spread of coronavirus”, Ishaku said.

Governor Ishaku who returned to Jalingo on Thursday after being away for 87 days, earlier declared that the state government had already made available two isolation centers for those who may be infected with the pandemic.