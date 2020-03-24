The Plenary Meeting is the highest decision making body of the Commission and the Scheduled 8th Plenary would have considered recommendations from the different Standing Committees of the Commission on Police Promotion, Discipline, Recruitment and other related matters.The Staff Verification is an in-house staff audit and review in line with the extant rules of the Public Service.

The Commission noted that it will abide by all the necessary Federal government measures to contain this ravaging pandemic and advised that Staff must ensure they restrict themselves to the barest minimum contacts and also adhere to stipulated professional behaviour.

“The Commission has put in place, work-place safety measures in line with the strategies adopted by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation in consonance with World Health Organization’s prescriptions.

“All non-essential Staff from level 12 and below have been directed to work from home until further notice; while Staff Members who feel sick “or have a sick family member (respiratory-related)” are advised not to come to work but should however contact their supervisors so as to receive necessary approvals in line with the Public Service Rules,” the statement said.

The Commission has also directed that Staff who have recently visited countries where COVID-19 is spreading, should stay at home for 14 days and should further avoid contact with individuals who have recently returned from countries with COVID-19 outbreak in the last 14 days.

“Staff are also warned to restrict movements within MDAs during work, limit physical meetings, avoid large gatherings including markets, religious houses and malls and also avoid congested spaces such as buses and taxis. They are also advised to limit visitors to their homes and offices,” the statement added.

The Commission is already providing alcohol-based sanitizers and nose masks for all offices and entrances and hand gloves for Registry Staff even as it assured that at the appropriate time, it will review the suspension of the two activities and announce new dates.