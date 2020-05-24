Coronavirus: Oyo discharges 9, records new 27 cases from iSON Xperiences 

Oyo state government on Saturday discharged nine COVID-19 patients after receiving their second negative test results.

This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to fifty-eight.

Governor Seyi Makinde in a series of tweets on his official Twitter handle on Saturday evening said the state recorded new twenty-seven cases, which are from iSON Xperiences, and one each from Ibadan South West, Ibadan South East and Oluyole Local Govt Areas.

The governor stated in the tweet that this has brought the total figure of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state to 233.

According to him, also, the COVID-19 confirmation tests for thirty suspected cases came back POSITIVE. Twenty-seven cases are from iSON Xperiences and one each from Ibadan SW, Ibadan SE and Oluyole Local Govt Areas. So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State as at 5.30PM today is 233.

“Please call the Emergency Operations Centre on 08095394000 | 08095863000 | 08078288999 | 08078288800, if you have any COVID-19 symptoms: cough, fever, tiredness, body ache and shortness of breath.” Makinde advised.