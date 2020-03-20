Coronavirus: No patient with positive test on admission says UCH

The University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan has denied reports that a patient with a positive test to coronavirus (COVID-19) is on admission in the hospital.

Abiodun Otegbayo, Chief Medical Director, UCH who addressed the press in Ibadan said the interaction with became imperative for the authority of UCH in view of the event of the last 24hrs which has seen the number of patients testing positive to the coronavirus increase in and the widely reported case in Ibadan.

According to Otegbayo, a professor, the truth about the rumour is that there is a suspected case of coronavirus infection which is currently in self-isolating and whose blood sample has been sent for test.

The result, he pointed out, is being awaited while details about this suspected case and efforts taken so far had been provided by the commissioner for health in Oyo state.

He explained that University College Hospital, Ibadan currently have four beds isolation built during the Ebola crisis while 102 personnel protective dress was also provided by the Oyo State government.

On various precautionary measures taken by the hospital, the CMD disclosed that all university college hospital schools which include the school of nursing, school of Health management and all Agency schools are to close indefinitely with immediate effect.

He further stated that patients who do not have definite or valid appointments are advised not to be present at the hospital clinics as only those with valid

appointments will be allowed on the premises.

However, the CMD has inaugurated a 30-man task force on an emergency response as one major way to prevent and to protect members of UCH community against contacting COVID-19 and also to ensure compliance with Kayode Osungbade, a medical doctor as the chairman.